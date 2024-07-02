Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon arrested on DUI, speeding charges

Ollie Gordon, a Heisman Trophy contender and star running back for Oklahoma State, was arrested on Sunday on DUI and speeding charges, according to authorities.

Gordon, 20, was stopped on Interstate 35 near Moore, Oklahoma, early Sunday morning after a highway patrol officer noticed a swerving car going about 82 mph, KOCO-TV reported, citing a police report. The trooper wrote he noticed “an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage” emanating from the vehicle.

The football player reportedly told the officer that he had not been drinking but had been around friends who had. He refused to do a field sobriety test and later admitted to consuming one alcoholic beverage, according to the report.

Gordon also revealed he had two open containers of alcohol in his vehicle, the station reported. He was later taken to Cleveland County Jail, and a breath sample later revealed he had a BAC of 0.11, which is over the legal limit for an adult younger than 21 years old.

Gordon was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American for the first time in his career. He decided to return to the Cowboys following his sophomore season.

He had 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State.

“We are aware of the situation,” the school told the station.

Gordon faces charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding.

