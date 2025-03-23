Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson salutes Trump after shocking NCAA win, opens up about Air Force career

Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson saluted President Donald Trump on Saturday night following his historic upset of Minnesota’s Gable Steveson in the 285-pound division at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Hendrickson, who is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, pointed toward the president and gave him a salute as he was handed the American flag. Trump waved his fist in support. He then shook Trump’s hand and hugged him as part of his celebration.

“It’s bigger than worlds, Olympics, anything,” Hendrickson said.

The win was considered one of the biggest upsets in NCAA wrestling history. Steveson was looking for his third national title amid a 70-match winning streak. He won the national titles in 2021 and 2022 before taking a year off in 2023 to pursue the NFL and a WWE career. He came back for the 2024 season.

Steveson gave up a takedown with 20 seconds left in the match. Then, Hendrickson scored once more before time expired. The crowd and the broadcasters were stunned.

Hendrickson touched on his mentality going into the bout and how his faith played a role in his victory.

“I think it’s going to be a couple more days before the emotions settle down. But first, I just want to thank my family. I want to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me,” he said, via ASAP Sports. “In that last shot, I was in on that leg and there was a little extra push behind me to get that takedown. I don’t think that was by chance.

“At the beginning of the week, Brandon Mason, our doctor, we went to Life Church and he was, like, ‘Hey, guys great sermon.’ I was listening to the sermon. He was talking about David and Goliath. And David had a vision of victory before he stepped on the mat.”

Hendrickson suggested he focused on that story as Steveson was the favorite to win.

“I kind of carried that with me all week. Even though he went after Goliath and everyone was, like, ‘This can’t be done,’ he had a mind of a champion, he had a vision of victory. Leading up to this tournament, I knew that my head had to be in the right place if I wanted to end up on top.

“Going out there, I was courageous. And my strength is – it worked out. I wrestled that match. I was patient. I went in with the right mindset. And off the bat I was, like, ‘This isn’t going to be an easy match.’ Right off the beginning it was scrambles on the out. I didn’t want to concede any points. That was the mindset I had to have, was to act like I wanted to be a champion and wrestle like I wanted to be a champion.

“He took me down once. But I took him down when it mattered.”

Hendrickson said he plans on serving in the Air Force for the next 20 years and is currently an acquisitions officer. He said he’s in the World Class Athlete Program, which allowed him to wrestle this year.

“From the very beginning I knew I wanted to make the military my career, which was obviously why I chose the Air Force Academy, I was looking at more than wrestling, I was looking at my career goals, life goals,” he added. “I could accomplish all those at the Air Force Academy. Wrestle in the Big 12. Get a world-class education, being part of something bigger than myself.

“I’ll wrestle for three more and then I’ll do my – I plan on staying for 20. Yes, I’m planning on making a career out of it. As soon as I am done wrestling, doing my required, but it will be about nine years. I plan on, if it’s not broken, it doesn’t need to be fixed.”