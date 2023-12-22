Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones expected to make full recovery from heart attack, school says

Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones had a heart attack this week, the school confirmed. The 63-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, but he will likely remain in a hospital in Honolulu for the next 48-72 hours.

“He is resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery,” Old Dominion officials said in a statement Thursday.

Jones was in Hawaii for Old Dominion’s game against Texas Christian in the Diamond Head Classic tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Assistant coach Kieran Donohue was named the interim coach for Thursday’s game. Donohue will stay in the interim role for ODU’s two remaining games in Hawaii.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYER DIES WEEKS AFTER BATTING CAGE ACCIDENT

Jones was named the Monarchs’ head coach in 2013. He made the move to Norfolk, Virginia, after a lengthy run coaching the American University basketball team.

Jones coached Old Dominion to an NCAA tournament berth during the 2018-19 season.

The timetable for Jones’ return to the bench remains unclear.

“Coach Jones and his family would like to thank Dr. Brandon Itagaki and the team at the Honolulu Straub Medical Center, along with ODU associate head athletic trainer Jason Mitchell for their prompt care and medical expertise,” the university’s statement added.

Jones has a 203-131 record at ODU. He started his coaching career in 1990 at Virginia.

Jones began his coaching career in 1982 when he served as an assistant at Virginia. He served as the Cavaliers’ head coach from 1990-98, leading them to five NCAA tournament appearances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the Diamond Head Classic wraps, the Monarchs are scheduled to open Sun Belt Conference play with aDec. 30 matchup against South Alabama.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.