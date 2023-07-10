Olivia Dunne congratulates fellow LSU athletes as Tigers baseball stars make history at MLB Draft

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne congratulated her fellow Tigers after two star baseball players made history at the MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews were taken off the board at Nos. 1 and 2 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, respectively. It was the first time a pair of college teammates were the first two picks of the MLB Draft.

Dunne reacted on her Instagram Stories.

“Great day to be a Tiger,” she wrote to her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Dunne was in Omaha, Nebraska, cheering on the Tigers as they pursued a national championship.

The hard-throwing Skenes went 12-3 with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings as he helped LSU to the national championship. He was the first college pitcher to be taken with the first pick since Casey Mize by the Detroit Tigers in 2018.

His slot value is expected to be about $9.7 million.

He won the Division 1 Baseball National Player of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year awards.

Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs while playing in center for the Tigers. He had a 26-game hitting streak as part of his incredible year in the purple and gold.

He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100) and walks (71). He won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the U.S. as well as the SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

It is the second straight year the Pirates have had the No. 1 pick in the draft. Last year, Pittsburgh selected catcher Henry Davis as the top pick. He made his Major League debut last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.