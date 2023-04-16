Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics team finish fourth in the NCAA Championships: ‘Climbed until the very end’

LSU sports are in the midst of a hot streak. Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers recently won a national title and the team made it to the championship round.

Earlier this week, gymnast Olivia Dunne and her teammates advanced to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The women’s gymnastics team earned the No. 1 spot at the NCAA Semifinal I on Thursday.

But, LSU’s season came to an end on Saturday, with the Tigers earning a fourth place finish. “Climbed until the very end. There’s so much to be proud of and so much to look forward to,” the LSU gymnastics’ official Twitter account wrote.

On Thursday, Dunne took to her popular social media platforms to celebrate and shared a prediction on how the team would do in the championship round.

“RING SZN BABYYY,” Dunne wrote in an Instagram Story post over an LSU Tigers graphic that read: “Final four on the floor.”

Videos also showed the 20-year-old junior celebrating with her teammates.

Dunne also posted a TikTok video that showed her dancing. “Me after not landing on my head in front of 13,000 people,” she captioned the video.

Dunne, who is one of the most followed collegiate athletes on social media, has turned her social media into a money-making machine. Her online presence has earned her an estimated seven figures.

LSU finished the semifinal with a team score of 197.475 to advance to Saturday’s championship.

LSU dealt with injuries all season but remained resilient when faced with adversity. Unfortunately, LSU appeared to run out of magic in the finals. The sixth-ranked Tigers finished in fourth with a final score of 197.5250.

Gymnast Haleigh Bryant put up the best all-around score Saturday with a 39.7250.

“Grateful to be a part of something so special! This will be a year I remember for the rest of my life! Thank you @LSUgym for turning my dreams into reality!! See you next year for one final season!” Bryant wrote after LSU’s season ended on Saturday.

No. 6 LSU was the only team outside the top four to qualify for the Final Four.

Reigning champion and top-ranked Oklahoma won the national championship with a team score of 198.3875. The victory marked the Sooner’s fifth title in the last six years.

LSU experienced some difficulties when they attempted to depart Louisiana to compete for Nationals in Texas. According to WBRZ2, the team’s airplane was stuck on the taxiway for an unspecified amount of time.

All-American Aleah Finnegan led the Tigers with a beam score of 9.9250, while Bryant scored a team-high 9.9375 on the floor.