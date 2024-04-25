Olivia Dunne, LSU teammates celebrate national championship at Raising Cane’s

If you win a title, Raising Cane’s is the place to celebrate.

Super Bowl champions Mecole Hardman and L’Jarius Sneed, Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung, and NCAA women’s basketball champions South Carolina Gamecocks all worked the drive-thru to celebrate, and now Olivia Dunne and the LSU women’s gymnastics team are following suit.

The Tigers won its first NCAA title in program history Saturday, and Dunne joined her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes, as an LSU national champion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I have so many memories at Cane’s coming here with my teammates after a fun night,” Dunne said after their event on Tuesday. “We ate at Cane’s yesterday after coming back from our championship win and it was amazing. It tastes even better after winning, and I’ve always dreamed of working a ‘shift’ at Cane’s and here I am!

“I told Paul I wanted to work the Drive-Thru and remember when he did this after LSU baseball’s championship win, and now I’m here seeing all of our fans. It’s surreal!”

OLIVIA DUNNE’S LSU GYMNASTICS TEAM WINS NCAA TITLE: ‘BEST DAY EVER’

LSU, which finished fourth last year, trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations, but senior Sierra Ballard kicked off the fourth and final rotation with a career-high 9.950 in her only routine of the day. Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan matched the score to help the Tigers to a program record on the beam with a 49.7625 and seal LSU’s national championship.

Dunne did not compete on Saturday, but LSU earned the trophy with a total score of 198.2250. Cal finished second with 197.8500, which was 0.0500 ahead of third-place Utah.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant, who won the individual all-around title Thursday with a score of 39.7125, and Cal’s eMjae Frazier matched that total Saturday to tie for best individual score in the team finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.