Olivia Dunne shares her ‘red flags’ in latest TikTok trend

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took part in the latest TikTok trend and showed her millions and millions of social media followers what her “red flags” are.

TikTok users can take part by using the red flags effect on their app to also see what their “red flags” are, which is a term to describe warnings or bad signals for prospective dates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne joked that she did not even want to know what her red flags were, but just like everyone else – she had to find out. So, the flags turned over, and it revealed that her “red flags” were huge screen time, slow texter and shops a lot. She seemed to agree with the eerily accurate descriptions.

“Emphasis on the middle flag,” she wrote in the caption of the clip.

OLIVIA DUNNE DRAWS CROWD WHILE WATCHING LSU AT COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Dunne was in Omaha again on Thursday night to cheer on the LSU baseball team as they looked to stave off elimination and advance to the College World Series final.

Luckily, she was able to go home happy as Tommy White hit a walk-off home run to stun Wake Forest and advance to the final.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LSU will play Florida in the College World Series finals to play Florida. It will be an all-SEC rematch of the 2017 finals in which the Gators won their first national championship.