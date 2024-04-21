Olivia Dunne’s LSU gymnastics team wins NCAA title: ‘Best day ever’

Olivia Dunne is a national champion.

LSU’s gymnastics team, which the TikTok star is a part of, won its first NCAA title in program history Saturday.

Konnor McClain scored a 9.9625 on the beam and was one of five LSU gymnasts with a score of at least 9.95 in the final rotation to lead the Tigers to the title.

Dunne didn’t compete Saturday but played a vital role during LSU’s impressive season. She was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week earlier this season.

After the victory, Dunne took to her Instagram story to celebrate.

“Natty champs baby!” she wrote in one post. “Best day ever,” another said.

LSU, which finished fourth last year, trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations, but senior Sierra Ballard kicked off the fourth and final rotation with a career-high 9.950 in her only routine of the day. Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan matched the score to help the Tigers to a program record on the beam with a 49.7625 and seal LSU’s national championship.

LSU earned the trophy with a total score of 198.2250. Cal finished second with 197.8500, which was 0.0500 ahead of third-place Utah.

Bryant, who won the individual all-around title Thursday with a score of 39.7125, and Cal’s eMjae Frazier matched that total Saturday to tie for best individual score in the team finals.

Dunne’s boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes, won the College World Series with LSU last summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

