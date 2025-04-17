Olivia Harlan Dekker reacts to Braves reporter backlash: ‘How does that offend you?’

FanDuel Sports Network Braves reporter Wiley Ballard got some backlash for asking a woman for her phone number during an on-air report at a game Monday night.

But not everyone found Ballard’s actions to be inappropriate, including veteran sideline reporter Olivia Harlan Dekker.

The daughter of legendary broadcaster Kevin Harlan and wife of NBA player Sam Dekker said the Ballard incident is being blown out of proportion.

Some of those critical of Ballard’s actions wondered what would have happened if a female sideline reporter did what Ballard had done.

Harlan Dekker spoke from experience.

“People getting mad about the Braves reporter asking for the girl’s phone number ARE INSANE! Haha how does that offend you? It was innocuous and cute… good TV I’d say,” Harlan Dekker’s first post said. “It doesn’t detract from the game or season. Lighten up.

“I’ve been a team reporter, and the season is LONG. Producers are always looking for something different/memorable, ways to involve fans or show some human interest around the game. Most of those interviews are duds, so good on him for having a sense of humor and rolling with it.

“If someone can show an example of a woman getting fired over something similar, then you’ve got an argument,” she explained. “Until then… you can’t just say “a woman would’ve been fired for this.

“Middle of an early season baseball game on the regional/team broadcast, his producer told him to get something colorful in the crowd, his booth is egging him on, the girl was playing into it and it wasn’t creepy. It’s sports TV, it’s entertainment! This wasn’t a board room or OR.”

During his live segment, Ballard said the broadcast booth wanted him to get two women’s phone numbers.

“I’m dead serious, they’re saying in my ear right now,” Ballard said on-air while speaking to both the broadcast booth and the women about their phone numbers. “She doesn’t believe me because she thinks you guys are making this up. I’m gonna use that in the future. That’s actually a pretty good move. I should’ve thought of this years ago,”

The segment was quickly bashed on social media, though a heated debate began with people thinking the same way as Harlan Dekker.

One X account said the segment showed “insane double standards in sports,” while another went more in depth on the counterargument.

“This is the dumbest thing and the dumbest outrage. The outrage for the other person when you don’t know the full interaction or how they even felt about it. You don’t know what was said and done before and after the segment, too,” the post said.

Arizona Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck also gave her thoughts.

“Sooooo are we still gonna ask women in sports if they’re only doing their job to date athletes?? We can all agree how inappropriate and nasty this is, not to mention the double standard, right?”

Harlan Dekker is an NFL reporter and host for Sky Sports and Westwood One Sports.

