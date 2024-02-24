Olympian Gabby Douglas ‘crushed’ her gymnastics return was put on hold after positive COVID test

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas’ highly anticipated return to competition appears to have hit a snag. The three-time Olympic gold medalist revealed she will miss this weekend’s USA Gymnastics’ Winter Cup in Louisville due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

She was expected to participate in three events at the Winter Cup, which would have marked her first meet since the 2016 Olympics. Douglas helped the U.S. capture gold in team competition at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“Hey guys,” Douglas wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so sad to say that I won’t be competing this weekend. I was excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for COVID.

“Thank you so much for all of your support and positive energy – it really does mean the world to me. I’m crushed, but I’ll see you guys soon! Sending my best to everyone competing.”

The Winter Cup has traditionally been used to help American gymnasts gear up for the summer Olympic team.

Douglas holds the distinction of being the first African American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around gold medal. If Douglas pulls off a successful comeback as a member of the U.S. team in Paris, she will become the first American woman since Dominique Dawes to make three Olympic teams.

While Douglas is out, reigning Olympic champion Suni Lee will compete on beam and uneven bars. The meet is her first since the 2023 U.S. Championships. The 20-year-old Lee has been battling health issues for the better part of a year that have limited her training.

Other competitors in Louisville will include former NCAA champion Trinity Thomas and two-time world championship gold medalist Skye Blakely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

