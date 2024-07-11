Olympic breakdancer ‘Logistx’ discusses why USA ‘needs to’ win gold in Paris: ‘We deserve this’

Breakdancing is rather far down the list of activities in terms of popularity among the youth.

But it has one characteristic that not even football and baseball have: It’s an Olympic sport.

“Breaking” will be featured in the Olympics for the first time ever this month, and as Team USA dancer Logan “Logistx” Edra put it, “We deserve this.”

“It’s all about being present, because we don’t know what’s going to happen after this big moment in terms of opportunities from outside our scene,” Edra, 21, said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

The San Diego native began dancing at the age of 7, and although she attended competitions throughout her life, never in her wildest dreams would she have once thought she’d be going for Olympic gold.

But now that the Olympics is putting Edra’s “artistic sport” on the map, she says she feels a “responsibility” and a “need” to win.

“For me, I’m representing where breaking’s from, the birthplace of hip-hop, and we need to win because it’s going to help the culture, at the end of the day,” Edra said. “In Europe and Asia, they have more government support for their breakers. For us, it’s harder because there’s a lot of traditional sports that are very popular amongst the youth.

“Me and my crew here in Miami, we have a breaking school, and it’s so up-and-down. I know life is like this, but I can’t wait until this gets to a point where we can just have consistent students and know there is a future here and there’s kids getting what we’re sharing, and they can build their thing and share with the next generation.”

In a full-circle moment, Edra has been using GoGo Squeez as fuel for preparation; she says it was her "childhood snack," chowing them down well before she even began dancing.

Fueled and charged up, Edra says the Olympics has given her and her crew "validation" for doing what was once just a hobby.

Fueled and charged up, Edra says the Olympics has given her and her crew “validation” for doing what was once just a hobby.

“What we do know is this recognition and this attention and this visibility has really given us motivation in a sense of, I guess, validation that we never really needed. But it’s very helpful, and it’s uplifting, because we’re able to see amazing opportunities take place and be created for us to, honestly, stay alive and also become more sustainable and not worry about survival but more thriving as a culture,” she said. “Hopefully, [we] remain as authentic as we can with just a level of respect and collaboration with the current opportunities and big moment that we have.

“I’m happy for all of us, and I always just try to uplift all of us because there’s a whole village that raised the people that are involved in this big moment in Paris. It wasn’t just us, it was our mentors, our communities.

“That was a lot, but I needed to let it out.”

