Olympic gold medalist Croix Bethune out for rest of NWSL season, week after tossing first pitch at MLB game

Croix Bethune will be sidelined for the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Washington Spirit in January’s NWSL Draft. She has five goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season and took the mound ahead of the Washington Nationals’ game against the New York Yankees late last month to threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Bethune appeared to grimace slightly as she walked off the mound.

One week later, the Spirit announced the rookie tore the meniscus in her knee “away from training.” She will rehab the injury, but she will not recover in time to compete in any of the club’s remaining nine games of the 2024 season.

Bethune did not travel with the team for Sunday’s 1-1 draw against the San Diego Wave.

“She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game,” Spirit coach Jonatan Giráldez said after the match. “She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life. You have to keep going.”

Bethune was honored alongside Spirit teammates and fellow Olympians Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger and Hal Hershfelt at Nationals Park Aug. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

