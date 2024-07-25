Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser relies on Labrador, Koda, to stay grounded amid immense pressure

Ryan Crouser’s name is synonymous with the sport of shot put.

His presence at the Paris Olympics was almost expected after he defended his title successfully in Tokyo in 2021, but a series of injuries this year threatened that.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the American shot put star spoke about the challenges of overcoming injury to win gold at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon last month, which will give him the chance to make history in Paris – becoming the first man to ever win three gold medals in shot put.

While nutrition and training play a significant role in his physical recovery, a surprising factor in Crouser’s ability to stay mentally focused is his dog, Koda.

“She’s been a fantastic training partner,” Crouser said. “I’m lucky enough to train at home, and so with every workout, I just try to capture the smallest percentage of her enthusiasm. It doesn’t matter what we’re doing. She’s always up for it. It’s always exciting, whether it’s going out and returning, picking up the shot after my 30th throw, it’s still exciting for her to go out there and get it. She’s been a fantastic training partner and she’s a member of the family, for sure.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital on behalf of his partnership with pet nutrition brand Nulo, Crouser said the biggest role Koda plays is helping him separate his performance on the track field from his own “self-worth.”

“As a professional athlete, it’s something I struggle with and I think a lot of athletes will agree, is figuring out your sense of self and kind of your self-worth and separating it from your athletic performance. I mean, everything we’re evaluated on in track and field is so easily measured, so easily cut and dried. There’s no getting around the fact that if you have a bad day, it’s a bad day. The tape measure doesn’t lie. And so, with that cut and dried aspect of our sport, it’s really easy to take that and internalize it.”

He continued: “Koda just helps to reinstate that. Doesn’t matter if I have the best throwing session or an absolutely terrible day. She loves me regardless. And so that’s what’s been so special about having her, because it has really complemented something that I’ve struggled with through my career.”

Nulo has partnered with eight athletes, including fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Caeleb Dressel, as a part of the Fuel Incredible campaign aimed at highlighting the connection between athletes and their pets on their journey to the top.

Crouser, 31, is a three-time world champion and has four NCAA shot put titles from his time at the University of Texas. He currently holds the world record in both the indoor and outdoor shot put.

He won his first Olympic gold in Rio in 2016, and again in Tokyo in 2021.

