Olympic gold medalist wrestler Kyle Snyder arrested in prostitution sting, police say

Kyle Snyder, an Olympic gold medalist and recent signee of Real American Freestyle, was arrested in a prostitution sting in Ohio on Friday, police said.

Snyder was one of 16 men arrested in the sting in Columbus, police Sgt. Joe Albert said. The 29-year-old was charged with engaging in prostitution and released at the scene.

Police posted ads for escort services online, and Snyder allegedly texted the number, agreed to meet with the person and paid in cash for oral sex, according to The Columbus Dispatch. He was set for a court hearing on May 19.

Fox News Digital reached out to Snyder and Real American Freestyle for comment.

Snyder was a part of the wrestlers who were announced to have joined the new wrestling league started by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

He won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He is a three-time world champion and won three national championships at Ohio State. He was inducted into Ohio State’s athletics Hall of Fame in 2024.

He competed in the 2025 Muhamet Malo Tournament in Albania earlier this year. He finished with the bronze medal after he suffered a loss to Japan’s Arash Yoshia in the 97-kilogram division.

He won the Zagreb Oben with victories over Richard Vegh, Batyrbek Tsakulov and Abolfazi Babaloo.