Olympic judges’ error to blame for Jordan Chiles bronze medal mess, gymnastics great suggests

Olympic legend Dominique Dawes said on Tuesday that the error in the Jordan Chiles‘ medal controversy lies with the judges who “missed a dance element” in her floor routine.

The Chiles bronze medal issue has been the talking in the aftermath of the Paris Olympics. USA Gymnastics is pushing for Chiles to keep the bronze medal even with rulings from the Center of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the International Olympic Committee.

Chiles score was reverted back to 13.666 after the CAS said the U.S. did not make an inquiry in time. U.S. officials said two inquiries were made within the allotted time, and there was video evidence to prove it, but CAS will not rehear their case.

Dawes spoke to TMZ Sports about the Chiles controversy.

“I think the focus is how much of an emotional roller coaster this continues to be for Jordan Chiles. She went and did the best floor routine she could possibly do, and the error happened with the judges,” she said. “The judges missed a dance element that should have brought her score up by one-tenth of a point. They missed it. Then, her coach beelined toward the table to be able to protest it. Protested it. And she got that additional tenth and that’s why Jordan Chiles was award, initially, the bronze and medal and was in the initial Olympic medal ceremony experience.

“Now, look what’s happening. I don’t understand. I think it’s an unfortunate situation. I think she’s going to respond very positively to this. And I think this will test her character, but it will show us all the champion that she truly is.”

Dawes said Chiles, unlike most gymnasts who have experienced a similar situation, got the Olympic ceremony experience and was a part of the first-ever all-Black podium with Simone Biles getting silver and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade getting a gold medal.

“A lot of athletes that are awarded Olympic medals down the road because of a violation or a certain rule that was broken, they didn’t have that Olympic medal ceremony experience,” Dawes said. “She got that experience, and not only did she get the experience, it was an iconic image that was taken from it. It was an all-Black female podium shot that has never occurred before and may not occur again.”

Dawes predicted that Chiles would “lean on her support system,” and they are telling her that she did “everything she should have done, and a mistake was made by the judge.”

Team USA said it would explore all legal avenues after the latest notice from CAS.

