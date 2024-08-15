Olympic medalist Alysha Newman reveals her OnlyFans crashed following twerking celebration at Paris Games

Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman drew plenty of eyes and attention during the Paris Games when she twerked after securing the bronze medal.

Newman cleared 4.85 meters to achieve the first Olympic medal of her career. Her celebration did more than just make her go viral across social media – it actually broke her OnlyFans account.

The 30-year-old Ontario native has operated an OnlyFans page since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She told The Daily Mail in an interview on Wednesday that she has seen a ton of new subscribers across social media platforms, her subscription page crashed and that her and her team needed to get on the line with OnlyFans reps to remedy the issue.

“I would say, even Instagram, I would say 10 times more than the previous month,” she said of her follower count. “It’s quite insane. My whole team actually had to get on a phone call because a lot of the website was crashing because of how many people actually came on … A lot of the OnlyFans people were jumping on the call with me.”

Newman said she received over 20,000 new subscribers on her page and that her OnlyFans account helped pay for her coaches to go to Paris with her while Canada paid for room and board and the flight. On Instagram, she said she is up about 200,000 new followers.

“There’s always a [stigma] around it, and I am well aware of it,” she said. “But I have so much faith in the company and where it’s going,” she added.

The Daily Mail estimated that Newman grossed more than $155,000 with the new subscribers.

Newman is a highly accomplished athlete. She competed for the Miami Hurricanes in college. She cleared 4.60 meters in 2016, breaking the Canadian record, the Miami record and the ACC record.

She won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

