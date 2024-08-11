Olympic Refugee Team B-girl disqualified over political statement during competition

An Olympian competing in breaking for the Refugee Team was disqualified on Friday at the Paris Olympics after the B-girl wore a political message on her outfit during the competition.

Manizha Talash, who is originally from Afghanistan, wore a cap that had the words “Free Afghan Women” emblazoned on the back of it as she battled India Sardjoe. Talash lost the pre-qualifier battle and wouldn’t have advanced even if she hadn’t been disqualified.

“I’m here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I’m scared,” Talash told the Associated Press before the Olympics from Spain, where she was granted asylum.

Talash “was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle,” the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

Talash’s message breaks the International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50, which bans political statements and slogans on the field of play and podiums.

“The focus at the Olympic Games must remain on athletes’ performances, sport and the international unity and harmony that the Olympic Movement seeks to advance,” the rule states. “Athletes at the Olympic Games are part of a global community with many different views, lifestyles and values. The mission of the Olympic Games to bring the entire world together can facilitate the understanding of different views, but this can be accomplished only if everybody respects this diversity.

“It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other type of interference. Specifically, the focus for the field of play and related ceremonies must be on celebrating athletes’ performance, and showcasing sport and its values.”

Talash received asylum in Spain after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

