Olympic Village will forgo having air conditioning this summer due to climate concerns

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Paris Olympians will officially be without air conditioning at the Olympic Village this summer.

Yann Krysinski, who is in charge of the delivery of venues and infrastructure at this summer’s games, said that AC units are not necessary due to the layout of the buildings.

“We designed these buildings so that they would be comfortable places to live in in the summer, in 2024 and later on, and we don’t need air conditioning in these buildings because we oriented the facades so that they wouldn’t get too much sun during the summer, and the facades, the insulation is really efficient,” Krysinski told Reuters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A cooling system will be used, using naturally cold water from 70 meters deep that will be circulated in the flooring of the buildings to reduce the temperature in the apartments.

The decision is part of the organizing committee’s goal to cut the carbon footprint of the Paris Games by half and stage the most sustainable Olympics to date by installing a special technology to use natural sources to keep everyone cool even during a potential heat wave.

WYNDHAM CLARK REFLECTS ON HOW THERAPY RESURGED HIS GOLF CAREER, GETTING HOT IN TIME FOR MASTERS

Once the Olympics are over, the plan is to have 6,000 people live in the neighborhood. It will feature two schools, an anti-noise wall to shield it from a busy highway, bike lanes to Paris and a new bridge crossing the Seine River.

More than 5,000 people died in France last year from the sweltering heat, and over 10,000 Olympians are expected to stay in the village.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll said the team will spend $150,000 on air conditioning, and Greece’s Olympic committee will bring in their own cooling systems, as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.