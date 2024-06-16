One person dead, 5-year-old injured after shooting at Maryland youth football game: police

A youth football game at a Maryland high school ended in tragedy Saturday morning when an argument escalated into a shooting, leaving one person dead and a 5-year-old injured, police said.

Malik Aziz, chief of police for the Prince George’s County Police Department, said during a press conference the shooting happened at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill just before 11:30 a.m.

It began when two individuals in the stands became involved in a “verbal altercation” between games.

“That disturbance, that verbal altercation escalated into one individual producing a weapon and shooting that individual,” Aziz said.

Aziz said there was a second shooting victim, a 5-year-old, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to a hospital, where a man was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation suggests the suspect and victim knew each other.

“These two individuals did not appear to be strangers to each other. They appear … at this stage, to know each other and bring some issue that occurred outside of this game and brought it to a game where young people — 7-year-olds — were playing a football game,” Aziz added, noting the games were part of a fundraising event.

Police are still searching for a suspect who fled after the shooting.

