OnlyFans star brawls with TikTok model at KSI’s return press conference

OnlyFans star Astrid Wett was seen punching rival TikTok model Alexia Grace in a brawl at KSI’s return press conference on Friday.

The main event at Misfits Boxing 7 features KSI, the British YouTube star and boxer, going up against Joe Fournier for the cruiserweight title. But fists were flying before these two got in the ring, as Wett and Grace got into it during the press conference prior to the six-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday from OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Wett has gotten into the YouTube boxing circuit herself, as she won a Misfits Boxing title after fighting TikTok star Keeley Coltran and Love Island’s AJ Bunker. Two wins in two fights is quite impressive.

But she may have another opponent soon after Grace was seen throwing water at her at the press conference.

Wett reacted quickly.

Security ended up breaking the two fighters up, but publicity stunt or not, Wett definitely got a good right hand on Grace before they were separated.

Wett had called out Grace following her win over Bunker, so this interaction might not have been so surprising after all.

Little Bellsy also called out Wett after her win in the KSI undercard on Saturday, where Wett was in the crowd as a ring girl. So it appears Wett has a plethora of enemies who want her belt, and in turn, options for her next fight.

This also wasn’t the first time Wett has been involved with fighting at media events. Her bitter rival on the Misfits circuit is Elle Brooke, whom she has been seen scuffling with at events in the past.