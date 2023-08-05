Oregon, Washington finalizing deals to join Big Ten as Pac-12 continues to dissolve: report

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies will remain bitter rivals but in the Big Ten.

ESPN reports the schools are finalizing a deal to join the conference as the Pac-12 continues to dissolve.

ESPN adds that both universities will formally apply for membership to the Big Ten Friday, with a vote expected to come from the conference Friday evening.

But the vote appears to be a formality. It’s expected to be a unanimous vote in favor of Washington and Oregon joining the Big Ten.

The Big Ten would expand to 18 schools with the Huskies and Ducks aboard, becoming the first major conference to do so. It adds to western acquisitions USC and UCLA.

All schools will start competing in the conference in 2024.

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA PRESIDENT SAYS TALK ABOUT SCHOOLS LEAVING PAC-12 IS PREMATURE

The finances for Oregon and Washington with respect to a new TV deal for the Big Ten is unknown, though ESPN reports they will both “receive only a partial share of the conference allotment” through the 2029-30 school year.

While the Big Ten gets stronger, the future of the Pac-12 is in even more jeopardy.

Arizona applied to become a member of the Big 12 conference, ESPN reports, though that deal isn’t yet finalized. Colorado also departed for the Big 12, and that conference is also having conversations to add Utah and Arizona State.

The Pac-12’s TV deal expires after the 2023-24 school year, which has led to its decimation.

California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State are the only schools certain to remain in the Pac-12 moving forward. While Mountain West schools could be courted to save the Pac-12, they would have to pay a $32 million exit fee to leave the Mountain West.

The SEC is also adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2024.