Orioles CEO John Angelos breaks silence on announcer Kevin Brown’s suspension: ‘It shouldn’t have happened’

The suspension of Baltimore Orioles television play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown earlier this month for commentary he made prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays sparked outrage from baseball fans all over.

And ownership hadn’t said a word about it until now.

John Angelos, chariman and CEO of the Orioles and the son of owners Peter and Georgia Angelos, never refuted reporting that Brown was absent from the booth from July 23 to Aug. 11 in a recent interview with The New York Times. But he did break his silence on the matter.

Angelos told the publication he hopes Brown remains with the Orioles “for a long time” and made it seem like it wasn’t his decision to make the move. Brown was reportedly suspended due to comments about the Orioles’ lack of success at Tropicana Field, the home of the Rays, in recent matchups.

“Nothing like that is going to happen again,” he told the Times. “It shouldn’t have happened once.”

Angelos says the team is “reviewing the internal processes that resulted in discipline for the broadcaster.”

Before he put the headset back on, Brown addressed his absence, saying the media “mischaracterized” the situation.

“O’s fans – I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story,” Brown wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles — the best, most exciting young team in the American League.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days. I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland!”

It was an interesting answer from Angelos on the matter considering the Orioles initially said that the report was entirely false. Then, Brown came out and said it was “mischaracterized” followed by Angelos saying it wasn’t his doing and the team was looking at what caused Brown’s suspension.

Like Brown said, one of the best storylines in MLB this season is the resurgence of the Orioles, a team that owns the American League’s best record after being a bottom feeder the past few seasons. A story like this distracts from a good thing, and the Orioles clearly didn’t want the focus taken off the product on the field.

Brown returned to the TV booth when the Orioles took on the Seattle Mariners Aug. 11.