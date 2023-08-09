Orioles expected to reinstate broadcaster Kevin Brown after suspension causes drama: report

The Baltimore Orioles were torched for their reported decision to suspend play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown for the absurd reason of not liking the statistics he featured during a monologue before a Tampa Bay Rays game.

After receiving vitriol from the baseball world, including other teams’ broadcasters, the Orioles appear to have walked back their decision.

The Baltimore Banner reported Brown will return to the booth starting Friday when the Orioles face off against the Seattle Mariners. It wasn’t made clear whether the Orioles made the decision due to the pushback from others.

Brown’s comments about the Orioles were the lack of success the team has had at Tropicana Field, the home of the Rays, recently. In the last 16 series, they were 0-15-1, and Brown pointed out that with two wins in the last three games there, Baltimore had a chance to break that streak.

There didn’t appear to be anything wrong with that comment considering it was a fact – that’s what the stats were about the team.

The Orioles clearly thought otherwise, and if he does return on Friday, he will be off the air for 16 days.

This was a decision that Orioles fans viewed as a distraction, one they didn’t need considering their 70-42 record is the best in the American League.

Broadcasters like SNY’s Gary Cohen publicly called out the Orioles for their decision that “draped” themselves “in utter humiliation with the treatment” of Brown.

“Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management – you draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller and you’re doing it again,” Cohen said on SNY. “And if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do.

“It’s a horrendous decision by the Orioles. I don’t know what they were thinking. But they got exactly the reaction that they deserve. It’s just a shame because the Orioles are playing so well and now they’ve diverted attention from that and now made themselves a laughingstock.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Orioles for a request for comment and was pointed to MASN. The network didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.