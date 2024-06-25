Orioles fan makes incredible foul ball snag with his barehand

Two MLB teams in playoff position, the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, were dueling at Camden Yards, but it was one fan in the stands who made the best play Monday night.

In the top of the third inning, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor drove a foul ball deep down the right field line off Cade Povich, and it was heading toward the upper decks when a fan was seen tracking it all the way.

What ensued was potentially the catch of the year by the fan holding a drink and his cell phone in his left hand, and a stroller right behind him.

The Orioles’ broadcast caught the moment the fan reached out quickly with his right hand, making sure to keep all his belongings in check, and snatch the ball before it could leave the park.

The crowd roared as this fan, knowing exactly what he had done, relished the moment by taking his hat off and saluting the crowd.

The hero in this story is Tim Byer, who Baltimore Banner Sports’ Paul Mancano caught up with after he made the play. Byer was with his 3-year-old daughter in the stroller when destiny saw the ball come his way.

Mancano reported that this ball was the first he had ever caught at “hundreds” of Orioles games.

“Season ticket holder, and my seats are way down there, but we came up here to spread out a little bit. So, it would’ve been a home run ball had I been over there,” Byer said.

Byer added that he was an outfielder at Chesapeake High School in Anne Arundel County, just outside of Baltimore, and he has been playing church softball for the past 25 years.

Byer certainly knew how to track that fly ball heading toward his family.

Of course, grabbing it bare-handed left a bit of a sting on Byer’s right hand, but he is not complaining.

The Guardians would go on to win the game, 3-2, but Byer made the case for player of the game after his tremendous catch that he will not forget in his lifetime.

