Orioles minor league team takes subtle jab at Dan Snyder in celebrating Commanders’ new ownership

On Friday, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to the sale of the team following mounting criticism that stemmed from multiple investigations into workplace misconduct.

Now, one minor league baseball team in Baltimore is celebrating the change with discounted tickets and cake.

The Baltimore Orioles Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox, announced Monday that Washington fans can join the team on Thursday to “commemorate this moment of transition” after the Snyder family announced last week that it had reached a deal to sell the franchise to a group led by American businessman Josh Harris.

COMMANDERS, DAN SNYDER ANNOUNCE DEAL TO SELL TEAM TO JOSH HARRIS-LED GROUP

“Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team,” Baysox general manager Brian Shallcross said, via the team’s website.

“And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition.”

According to the news release, fans wearing Washington gear will receive a $10 day of game box seat, which are the seats closest to the field, and any fan with the name Josh or Harris will get a free general admission ticket.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In honor of NBA legend Magic Johnson, who is a part of the group purchasing the Commanders, any fan wearing a Johnson jersey will also get a free ticket.

One fan from each of those groups will also get to throw the first pitches.

“The night will feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington Football Franchise,” the news release read. “And fans will be able to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders soon to be former owner. All in good fun!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

It is still pending approval from three-quarters of the owners and other customary closing conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.