Orioles play-by-play announcer benched for seemingly benign remarks on team’s wins: report

Baltimore Orioles play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown is in his fifth season as part of the organization’s broadcast team and the second as the primary announcer on MASN.

On Monday, Brown was at the center of controversy after it was noted he had been off television since the team’s July 23 road game against the Tampa Bay Rays and off the radio since the team’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies – which came to an end on July 26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Awful Announcing shed some light on why Brown had been missing from Orioles broadcasts for nearly two weeks. It appeared to be for something he said during the broadcast of the Orioles-Rays series. The report pointed to Brown’s scene-setter monologue as the underlying issue.

In the clip, he talked about the Orioles’ lack of success against the Rays in years past. Brown then mentioned this year’s victories against the Rays and said that “the Orioles have won more games against them this season than the last two combined.”

Brown was suspended indefinitely, seemingly over the comment, Awful Announcing reported, citing multiple sources. He was on the radio for the Phillies series reportedly thanks to a fellow announcer’s appeal.

MLB DISHES OUT PUNISHMENT AFTER WHITE SOX-GUARDIANS MELEE

Fox News Digital reached out to the Orioles for a request for comment and was pointed to MASN. The network didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A senior Orioles official told the Baltimore Banner that the team doesn’t comment on “employment decisions” but said Brown “will be back with us in the near future.”

Brown started with the Orioles in 2019 as a play-by-play announcer on the Orioles Radio Network and appeared sparingly on MASN. He’s also called games for ESPN and worked for the Triple-A minor league team Syracuse Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Entering Monday, Baltimore was on top of the American League East with a 72-40 record. Baltimore was 83-79 last season but spent several years at the bottom of baseball. The team failed to win at least 55 games in three seasons – not counting the shortened 2020 season.