Pete Rose is finally eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but he may not be as much of a lock as people think he is.

Rose’s on-field resume speaks for itself – he is MLB’s all-time hit king, won three World Series and was a 17-time All-Star with a career .303 batting average.

However, his gambling spurned his baseball life.

In 1989, amid accusations Rose had bet on the game while he was playing and managing, he was handed down a lifetime ban from the game. Two years later, the Hall of Fame said that anyone on baseball’s ineligible list would not be eligible to be voted on.

However, MLB announced earlier this month that ineligibility ends after death, thus making Rose a candidate for Cooperstown. In all likelihood, Rose will get in, but some will always feel a type of way – including current All-Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

“He’s obviously one of the game’s greatest hitters. I don’t know. I get it, but at the same time, he’s one of the game’s greatest players of all time. Leader in hits. Glad to see it, but also get both sides of it,” the Baltimore Orioles star said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital, but Henderson eventually begrudged.

“I would let him in. I mean, he’s just too great of a player to not be in it,” he obliged.

Henderson is batting .301 with an .883 OPS in his last 23 games, so it is easy to see why he is a fan VKTRY insoles. However, he is going to have to wear them for a long time if he has any hopes of catching up to Rose.

