OutKick’s Dan Dakich shreds columnist’s take after judges uphold law on Indiana gender surgery ban for minors

OutKick host Dan Dakich has offered a fiery response to a social media post by Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel, who reacted to a federal court allowing Indiana to ban gender surgery for minors.

Doyel reacted on X by saying, “History won’t be kind on this decision.”

“History won’t be kind on a lot of things,” he added.

Dakich, on Thursday’s episode of “Don’t @ Me,” shredded Doyel’s take.

The former Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball star and Bowling Green Eagles men’s head basketball coach said he didn’t believe the columnist knew what he was talking about.

“Literally doesn’t know a damn thing he’s talking about. Literally trying to get me and you and others to talk about it. And congratulations, he did. But the gender-affirming care is also genital mutilation.”

“Now, understand this. Kids can’t smoke, kids can’t drink, kids can’t drive a car till a certain age. But somehow, some way, Gregg Doyle and the rest of these liberal crazy people want kids to be able to cut off their junk, want kids to be able to mutilate their bodies.”

Dakich said there are parents and kids out there who have admitted to it being the “worst thing they’ve ever done.”

“I don’t [know] why anybody would think a 6, 5, 8, 9, 10-year-old should be allowed, and their parents, should be enabled to chop up or chop off their private parts. I don’t know why that’s even a thing. It’s almost like people are so stupid that they defy logic.”

The Indiana ruling was handed down by a panel of justices on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. It was the latest decision in a legal challenge the ACLU of Indiana filed against the ban.

The initial laws were set to go into effect on July 1, 2023. But a month before, U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon issued an injunction preventing most of it from taking effect. Hanlon blocked the state from prohibiting minors’ access to hormone therapies and puberty blocks but allowed the ban on gender surgery to take effect.

Hanlon’s order also blocked provisions that would ban Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender surgery for patients younger than 18.

“As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Indiana to know this fight is far from over,” the ACLU of Indiana said in a statement. “We will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Indiana is made a safer place to raise every family.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita called the state law “commonsense” in a post on X.

“Our commonsense state law, banning dangerous and irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors, is now enforceable following the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal’s newest order. We are proud to win this fight against the radicals who continue pushing this horrific practice on our children for ideological and financial reasons,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.