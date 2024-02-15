Overzealous college basketball fan storms the court alone after team snaps record 27-game losing streak

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An overzealous college basketball fan could not contain his excitement and stormed the court when his team, the Detroit Mercy Titans, ended their winless season and a 27-game losing streak on Wednesday night.

The only problem was no one else seemed to join him.

Detroit Mercy routed IUPUI 81-66 to win its first game of the season, snapping its 27-game losing streak – a Horizon League record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It feels good. We’ve been kind of struggling lately,” senior Jayden Stone, who scored a team-high 25 points, said after the game.

“We’ve just been remaining humble and just staying the course, staying faithful, and I’m just grateful to God for the win and the boys – they played great tonight.”

YOUTUBER TRIES TO CHECK INTO DIVISION I COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME, ESCORTED OUT BY SECURITY

One fan in the stands appeared to share in that excitement, and when the final buzzer sounded, he stormed the court.

However, no one in the stands seemed interested in joining in on the celebration.

In a video shared by the team on social media, sophomore Marcus Tankersley dribbled the ball to run out the clock for the Titans’ first win of the season. The lone fan then walks out on the court, arms raised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wednesday night’s victory ended Detroit Mercy’s lengthy losing streak. It marked their first win since they defeated Purdue Fort Wayne in last year’s conference tournament, who they will host on Saturday.

The Titans entered the game as one of two winless teams in Division 1 men’s basketball, leaving behind Mississippi Valley State with a 0-24 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.