Pacers fan faces felony charges for allegedly stabbing 2 Knicks fans at brewery

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers rivalry has reached a new level with a fan being charged for allegedly stabbing two Knicks fans earlier this month.

Jarrett Funke, a 24-year-old from Carmel, Indiana, has been charged with three felonies for his alleged actions at a local brewery during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals: battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, according to online records.

Funke, according to Fox 59, allegedly got into an altercation, prompting a 911 call, but he had left the establishment. An employee of the brewery called police again, saying Funke had returned – the caller then said Funke stabbed someone in the back.

Police found two individuals with stabbing wounds when they arrived on the scene – one who had been stabbed in the back, and another in the leg.

One of the victims told police that he had “briefly displayed a black folding pocket knife to deter (Funke) but repocketed it, as he had no intention of using it.” Funk allegedly knocked a Knicks hat off one of the victims and began cursing at him.

Funke reportedly said he “retrieved his pocketknife from his hoodie and swung it around towards (one of the Knicks fans) back with his right hand” after one of the Knicks fans pushed him to the ground and “began punching him in the face.”

Funke claimed the Knicks fans started the ruckus, but court documents say multiple witnesses labeled Funke as the “primary aggressor.”

The Pacers won the game to lead 2-0 in the series, but New York stormed back from a 20-point deficit for the third time this playoffs to win their first game of the series on Sunday night.

This is the ninth meeting between the Knicks and Pacers in the playoffs, with four coming throughout the 1990s. They also met in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

