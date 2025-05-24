Pacers’ Game 1 hero’s girlfriend takes shot at Knicks after playoff collapse

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks were not safe from getting trolled by the Indiana Pacers’ superstar, or his girlfriend, after their epic Game 1 collapse.

The Knicks blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. They had also led by 14 with 2:50 to go, and nine with under 60 seconds.

All they’ve done since then is now lose at home again to trail 2-0 in the series. Nobody has ever won a conference final after losing the first two games at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But back to Game 1. After storming all the way back, Tyrese Haliburton chucked up a long shot that hit the back iron and dropped in. With former Pacers hero Reggie Miller just feet away, calling the game for TNT, Haliburton mimicked Miller’s signature choking signal he directed at Spike Lee back in the 1990s.

Haluburton’s shot wound up being a two, putting the game into overtime, but the Pacers came away with the victory.

After the game, Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, joined her boyfriend to take her own shot at the Knicks.

“finally got to see the ball drop in NYC,” she posted on Instagram with a smirking emoji.

KNICKS FALL BEHIND 0-2 IN EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SERIES VS. PACERS

Teams leading a playoff game by nine-plus points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime of a playoff game had been 1,414-0 since 1998 entering Wednesday. Also, since 1997, teams are now 4-1,640 when trailing by seven-plus points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime of a playoff game – the Pacers have won three of those games this season alone.

New York came back for revenge on Friday, but the Pacers pulled away late to take a commanding series lead. This time, it was Pascal Siakam leading the way with 39 points.

It was tied at 81 after three, before the Pacers opened the fourth with a 13-4 run to move ahead 94-85 on Siakam’s 3-pointer with 9:17 remaining. They would quickly push the margin back to around there every time the Knicks got any momentum, and it was 110-100 after another basket by Siakam with 2:45 to play.

The Knicks scored nine straight to make it 110-109 on Josh Hart’s basket with 14 seconds to go. Aaron Nesmith made two free throws for the Pacers, Brunson was well off on a 3-point attempt and Turner finished it out with two free throws.

Jalen Brunson had 36 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who need a quick turnaround or their first appearance in the conference finals in 25 years will be a brief one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 3 is in Indiana on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.