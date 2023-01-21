Packers, Aaron Rodgers ‘fully aware’ offseason trade is a ‘very real scenario’: report

In what seems like an annual affair, Aaron Rodgers’ future in a Green Bay Packers uniform again is uncertain.

After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, Rodgers heads into the offseason possibly having played his final game as a Packer.

On Saturday, NFL reporter Adam Schefter said a trade for Rodgers is known in Green Bay’s building as a real possibility.

NFL LEGEND JOE NAMATH PUSHES FOR JETS TO ADD AARON RODGERS THIS OFFSEASON

“Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter reported on “Postseason NFL Countdown.”

“The Packers are expected to move on from certain players, which Aaron Rodgers probably will not like. The issue here will be the $110 million left on his contract and which team could afford it. But there is a real possibility that, at some point this offseason, Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded.”

Rodgers signed a four-year extension in the offseason to remain in Green Bay.

Prior to the Packers’ Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions, Rodgers was asked about the possibility of playing his final game at Lambeau Field, and the four-time MVP admitted the thought crossed his mind.

“I mean, for sure, just because you don’t know what the future holds,” Rodgers told reporters. “But when I think about that, it’s nothing but gratitude. Not remorse or sadness, just gratitude for the time that I’ve been here, the amazing memories that I’ve had on this field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Been a lot of great moments, but I’m still undecided. We’re all undecided about the future.”

The 2022 season was a struggle for Rodgers and the Packers, Green Bay losing five straight after starting the season 3-1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers threw 12 interceptions, his most in a single season since 2013.