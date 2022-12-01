Packers’ Aaron Rodgers keeping an ‘open mind’ to sitting if playoffs fall out of reach

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday if the possibility arose where the organization wanted to play the younger guys for the rest of the season, he would approach the scenario with an “open mind.”

Rodgers, with the possibility of retirement looming, suffered a thumb injury earlier in the season and missed the rest of Sunday’s game after a rib injury. Packers QB Jordan Love nearly led the comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, but ultimately lost as the Packers dropped to 4-8 with the loss.

“I’d love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount, who they might want to see some younger guys play. Hopefully, we don’t have to have that conversation.

“But if that conversation comes up, you know, I’ll approach that with an open mind, and without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out and then we don’t have to have those conversations. But, you know, I understand if we don’t, that it’s a possibility to have that conversation.”

Love has only gotten minimal playing time to see what he could do. He has appeared in nine total games, thrown for 597 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. His lone start came against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, when Rodgers dealt with COVID and was forced to sit.

Rodgers was asked whether it would be beneficial for him to sit the rest of the season to prepare for 2023.

“I mean, that’s an assumption that this place won’t look any different next year. Again, that’s part of the conversation,” he said, via ESPN.

Rodgers has not said whether he will return, but if he does, he will reportedly earn $59.5 million.