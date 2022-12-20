Packers’ AJ Dillon rushes for two touchdowns as Green Bay looks to sneak into postseason

A.J. Dillon had two rushing touchdowns and Aaron Rodgers threw for one more as the Green Bay Packers made clear they were still in the playoff hunt on Monday night.

The Packers used a 14-point third quarter to take care of the Los Angeles Rams, 24-12.

On Green Bay’s first series of the second half, Rodgers led the Packers on an 11-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from Dillon. Rodgers then had the Packers on the hunt again in their second second-half drive and finished with a touchdown to pass to Aaron Jones.

Green Bay’s defense held the Rams scoreless in the fourth quarter and Rasul Douglas intercepted Baker Mayfield. After a Jones fumble, the Packers forced the Rams to punt with 8:56 left in the game and never relinquished the ball from there.

Rodgers finished 22-of-30 with 229 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked three times in the game. Jones led the team with 90 yards on the ground and 17 carries to go along with four catches for 36 yards and a score.

Dillon recorded his first multi-rushing-touchdown game of the season. The scores would tie his career-high mark of five rushing touchdowns in a single season with still a few weeks left to play. He would later be evaluated for a concussion and leave the game in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield, who has been magical in his first two games since joining Los Angeles, got a big dose of reality. He was sacked five times in the game with Preston Smith recording two of them. He finished 11-of-21 with 111 yards. He had a touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee.

Cam Akers led the Rams with 65 yards on the ground on 12 carries. He led the team in receiving as well with three catches for 35 yards. Higbee had four catches for 27 yards.

The Packers are 6-8 and are still keeping the faith as far as their playoff hopes go. They have the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and a potential win-and-get-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

Los Angeles, the defending Super Bowl champions, will not be back in the playoffs as they drop to 4-10.