Packers brass not rushing to make decision on Jordan Love’s future amid team’s overall struggles

The 2023 season for the Green Bay Packers has been turbulent as off late. The team is in the midst of a four game losing streak, and the offense has largely struggled this year.

General manager Brian Gutekunst does not appear to be in a rush to make a decision on whether quarterback Jordan Love is progressing. Gutekunst pointed out that the issues with the offense as a whole makes it much more challenging to evaluate Love’s first full season as a starting quarterback.

The Packers total offense ranks 25th through the first eight weeks of the season. The offense has failed to find its way into the end zone in the first half for five consecutive games. Green Bay are currently 2-5 and in third place in the NFC North division.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“When the group as a whole is not functioning the way it should function, then it’s hard to evaluate anybody,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “At the same time, it’s on us to get that right so we can move forward and evaluate the guys we have in that room.”

Love sat behind four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for a few years after the Packers selected him in the first round of the 2020 draft. He was named the starter shortly after Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

JORDAN LOVE IS ‘THE FUTURE’ OF PACKERS, ‘CAN BE’ NEXT BRETT FAVRE AND AARON RODGERS, GREEN BAY LEGEND SAYS

However, Gutekunst did suggest that the remaining 10 games of the season could determine whether Love will be viewed as a long term solution at the quarterback position.

“These are going to be a very important 10 games, and I think he’s done a lot of really good things,” Gutekunst said. “Really like the way he’s responded to the adversity, how he’s led the team. Again, we’ve got to be better as a unit, and I expect that to happen over the next 10 games.”

Love’s contract runs through next season.

The team could certainly opt to bring Love back next season or use a draft pick on another quarterback they believe has potential.

Early on, it looked as though Love and the Packers were primed for a strong season. The former Utah State standout threw six touchdown passes without an interception in the first two games of the season.

He followed that up by leading a fourth-quarter comeback in which the Packers scored 18 straight points in the last 11 minutes of an 18-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has faded since, throwing a combined seven interceptions and four touchdown passes during the Packers’ four-game skid. The entire offense has struggled, showing its inexperience.

“That’s kind of the makeup of our team right now,” Love said. “We have a lot of young guys, and that’s the plan, to be able to build this thing and go in the right direction. We all knew it was going to take time. It wasn’t going to be perfect right off the bat. Obviously, at this point, it’s still a work in progress. We’re still working and building to that every day, trying to get better as a unit and as a group. Yeah, it’s a little slower to start than we expected.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.