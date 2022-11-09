Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell gives Jordan Love the ultimate compliment

Could trouble in Green Bay lead to Jordan Love’s sooner-than-expected rise to starting quarterback for the Packers?

Probably not. But linebacker De’Vondre Campbell believes Love has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL.

During an appearance on USA Today’s “Clubhouse Live,” Packers safety and special teams star Dallin Leavitt was asked about Love and the two seasons they spent together at Utah State.

“I was a big fan of Jordan, like young Jordan, when we were struggling a little bit on offense early my senior year, and I was begging the head coach to play him. He finally had an opportunity, and he put like 50 on UNLV the first time he got his true first start,” Leavitt recalled.

“I think Jordan’s a great player, I think he’s a great teammate.”

As Leavitt continued to compliment Love, calling him “decisive” and “impressive,” Campbell jumped in to pay him the ultimate compliment.

“He’s a starting quarterback. … He’s better than a lot of quarterbacks in this – a lot of starting quarterbacks,” Campbell said.

Campbell was more than likely not advocating for Love over four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and just probably paying an isolated compliment about Love’s ability. But it comes at a time when Rodgers has come under an immense amount of scrutiny.

The Packers have lost five straight after suffering a shocking 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday. Rodgers also matched a career-high of three interceptions.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates,” Rodgers said after the game. “I hope we just dig deep and find a way. We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully we can embrace that.”

