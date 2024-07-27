Packers, Jordan Love agree to record-breaking $220M extension after first full season: reports

The plan is working out for the Green Bay Packers.

The franchise selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to eventually succeed Aaron Rodgers.

At the time, the move wasn’t very popular.

But it’s a model the Packers have had success with before. They drafted Rodgers in 2005 to eventually replace Brett Favre.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Love was thrown into the fire after the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets, and his first full season was a success.

Love has reportedly parlayed that into a historic extension. Love and the team reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $220 million.

The $55 million annual salary ties him with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow for the highest ever, and the $220 million is the most given in a four-year deal, surpassing the reported deal Tua Tagovailoa agreed to with the Miami Dolphins earlier Friday.

FORMER CHIEFS PLAYER ISAIAH BUGGS SENTENCED IN ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE

Love also got a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in guaranteed money.

He is now the eighth quarterback with an annual salary of $50 million, all of whom have been signed since last year. He joins Tagovailoa, Lawrence, Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson.

This comes after the Packers media relations team abruptly ended Love’s media session at training camp after a reporter asked about his contract situation.

Love also was not going to practice until a deal was reached, but it appears he’ll be back on the field soon.

Love started out strong, throwing three touchdowns in each of his first two games of the 2023 season. He cooled off, throwing just six touchdowns and eight interceptions over his next six games.

But from Week 10 onward, he was dominant. Including the postseason, in his final 11 games, he threw for 2,905 yards and 25 touchdowns and completed 67.9% of his passes.

Love and the Packers earned the seventh seed in the NFC and walloped the second-seeded Cowboys in Dallas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers led the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, 21-14, late in the third quarter of the divisional round, but the Niners fought back to win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.