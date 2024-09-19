Packers’ Jordan Love back throwing at practice, showing positive recovery from knee injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love might not be sidelined too long with his knee injury after all.

Love, who sprained an MCL with just seconds left in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Love isn’t expected to be back under center for Green Bay this week against the Tennessee Titans, but fans will like seeing him throwing passes to teammates during individual drills. Love did not participate in team drills.

When Love was writhing in pain on the Sao Paulo field two weeks ago, the Packers anxiously waited to see the damage done to the quarterback they just signed to a lucrative contract extension after a great first season in 2023.

Because it was an MCL sprain, the Packers knew Love would be returning at some point this season, which was positive.

To see Love at practice Wednesday shows he’s at least healthy enough to stand and throw to teammates. While speaking to reporters, Love wasn’t chomping at the bit to be back on the field on game day just yet.

“Definitely feeling a lot better,” he said, via USA Today. “Just taking it day by day.”

Love added that it was “definitely painful” when the injury occurred, calling it a “very scary moment” as he, like everyone else, had no clue what the damage was.

When the diagnosis came back, Love was given an initial timeline of 2-6 weeks for a return, making this practice significant because it could be an earlier return on that timeline.

In the meantime, the Packers will continue having Malik Willis take first-team reps after he played in the team’s home opener win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Willis was efficient, going 12-for-14 through the air. But head coach Matt LaFleur put an emphasis on the run game. Josh Jacobs carried the ball 32 times for 151 yards to lead the league in rushing yards in Week 2.

As a team, the Packers rushed for 261 yards on 53 carries, with Willis picking up 41 yards on just six carries.

Willis will face his former team, which traded him late in the preseason to the Packers.

