Packers’ Jordan Love remaining focused on ‘getting ready for the season’ amid contract extension uncertainty

Jordan Love finished his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback strong. He helped lift the Green Bay Packers to a playoff berth and a blowout postseason win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Love, a 2020 first round draft pick, is only tied to the Packers through the 2024 season. He signed a one-year extension with the team last May. If his representatives and the Packers fail to come to agreement at some point over the next several months, the quarterback could enter the free agent market.

Green Bay kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) this week, and Love was present for the offseason workouts.

“That’s just something that I’ve always done, trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season,” Love said.

Love improved as the 2023 season went on, which will likely give him more leverage at the contract negotiating table. His representatives could push for a deal that is in line with what Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently signed.

Goff recently agreed to terms on a four-year, $212 million extension after helping the Lions reach the NFC championship game last season.

But, Love was mum on the status of the contract talks.

“I don’t really know what’s going on, but we’ll see,” Love told reporters. “But I’m not going to get into too much contract stuff.”

Love was more interested in discussing how he could help the Packers build on what they accomplished last season. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur credited Love’s presence for helping assure the Packers had just about everyone participating for this week’s voluntary workouts.

“We’ve had almost 100% the entire offseason, which has been the best that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” LaFleur said. “And I always think when you look around the league, when your quarterback’s there, it just naturally has a way of attracting everybody to come.”

Love threw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception during a nine-game stretch that culminated with the aforementioned 48-32 upset of the Cowboys in a wild-card playoff game.

But he did throw two second-half interceptions in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

“It’s something that’s always with you,” Love said. “But at the end of the day, that’s what you’ve got to do, is you’ve got to learn from it, be able to watch it, break it down, see what went wrong, learn from it and grow and move on.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

