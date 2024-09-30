Packers’ Jordan Love shows support for Brett Favre before game vs Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was back at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and he was wearing a Brett Favre jersey as he walked into the building.

Love is reportedly expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in his first game back since suffering an MCL sprain in the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. The Packers lost to the Eagles, but won their last two games with Malik Willis at the helm.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maybe even more important, Love appeared to be showing some love to Favre. The Pro Football Hall of Famer announced last week that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He made the revelation during a hearing on Capitol Hill about welfare reform.

Favre told TMZ Sports in August why he decided to get checked out. The interview was published Wednesday.

“I had two symptoms, and they went on for about a year – I would consider to be minor. I would be doing something and my right arm, I would notice, would just be stuck. I was like, ‘What? That’s weird.’ I would put my arm down and go about my way. When I would forget about it, it would be right back there. That went on for a year.

“Not long after I first noticed the arm, I’m right-handed, the strength in both hands and arms are fine, but I’m right-handed, and I got a screwdriver, and you would think, right-handed, I could screw something in. Well, I would eventually have to get my left hand on to guide it.

NFL LEGEND JOHN ELWAY TALKS BRETT FAVRE’S PARKINSON’S DIAGNOSIS: ‘IT’S SAD NEWS TO HEAR’

“But really, the weirdest one was like, a long sleeve shirt or jacket. I would go put my right arm in it and I couldn’t get it through the hole for nothing. I felt my arm. The strength was there. But I could not guide it, and it was the most frustrating thing.”

Favre said he went to five specialists about his symptoms.

Favre recently said he believes he had “thousands” of concussions during his playing career. In 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14.

He also told OutKick last month he suffered a head injury on his final play in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Favre spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Packers. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played with the New York Jets and the Vikings after his time in Green Bay.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.