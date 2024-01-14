Packers’ Jordan Love tries to help driver stuck in snow: ‘A great, great person’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love went above and beyond to help a driver who was stuck in the snow as wicked weather struck Wisconsin during the week.

Love was walking by 20-year-old Lucy Kurkowski as she was leaving her hair appointment. She told FOX 11 Green Bay that she recognized the gear Love was wearing as the same the Packers wear during gamedays. She said she didn’t want to bother the star quarterback.

“I get in my car and I’m stuck. Like, I can’t back out. I can’t move forward,” she said, adding that she took a “triple take” when Love walked by.

“We made eye contact a few times, but he was getting in his car. I didn’t want to bother him.”

Love got out of his car and asked whether she needed help, according to the station.

“I couldn’t even believe it. It didn’t feel real. I was in a state of shock,” Kurkowski said.

Though the two were unsuccessful in their efforts, she gave Love a lot of credit for trying. She also sent a photo to her family, and the picture immediately went viral across social media.

“It’s blowing up, and I think everyone is truly seeing that he’s not just an MVP on the field, but just a great, great person. He’s a great representation of what Green Bay is.”

Love helped push the Packers into the postseason. He’s the first quarterback not named Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers to lead Green Bay to the postseason since Lynn Dickey in 1982.

The former Utah State standout had 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes this season.

Green Bay will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

