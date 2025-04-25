Packers legend Clay Matthews trolls Bears fans with ‘message’ from Trump at NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

No matter how long Clay Matthews is away from the Green Bay Packers, he will always have hatred for the Chicago Bears.

The former linebacker took the stage in Green Bay with several of his former Packers teammates, and Packers superman Lil Wayne.

After Goodell greeted the fans, Matthews, unannounced, took the mic and got the crowd fired up by reading a “message” from President Donald Trump.

Matthews apologized to the commissioner for going “off script,” but it was an electric moment.

“I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?” Matthews began.

“It says ,’My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!”

The Bears, of course, are the Packers’ top rival – there’s even a song, aptly titled “The Bears Still Suck” that often plays at Packers tailgates.

Matthews, personally, dominated the Bears in his career. In 19 games against Chicago, he recorded 56 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three interceptions. He became the Packers’ all-time sack leader against the Bears, as well. He went 16-3 against Chicago in his career, including a win with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cam Ward was the first selection of the night, unsurprisingly, but the Jaguars and Browns pulled off a stunner by trading picks.