Packers’ Matt LaFleur calls for ‘discipline’ after Quay Walker ejection: ‘We’re getting killed with penalties’

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur preached “discipline” after the Buffalo Bills handed them their fourth straight loss on Monday night, but his message was seemingly directed at rookie linebacker Quay Walker for his role in a sideline scuffle.

Walker drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter and was subsequently ejected from the game after he appeared to shove Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson, who was inactive on the sideline.

Referees on the field were heard on the mic saying he “shoved a coach, right?” but according to The Buffalo News, Davidson was on the receiving end of Walker’s frustrations after he seemingly rolled on his legs after tackling former Georgia teammate James Cook.

“Every area we’ve gotta improve on. Many things. I think there’s also just the discipline aspect,” LaFleur said after the game.

“We’re getting killed with penalties and it’s taking points off the board. It’s extending drives. When it gets chippy, you gotta keep your poise. We can’t be losing players to personal fouls – getting in a shoving match on the sideline. That was disappointing.”

In the locker room, Walker explained the situation from his side but ultimately apologized for the shove.

“I just felt as I was getting up, I felt somebody push me from behind and I probably misinterpreted what it was but I just felt the push, and I’m on their sideline. Feelings just flowing. I’m very hyped and everything like that and I just reacted out of emotion,” he said.

“Right away as soon as I did that I regretted that I did that but it’s something I’m going to have to live with and I’m going to have to face – I’m willing to do so. But I apologized to the guy that I did push, although I did feel like I was pushed but that may not have been the case but at the same time, I’m sorry for what I did and I just got to face it.”

The Packers have lost four in a row for the first time since 2016. They will next play the Detroit Lions on Nov. 6.

“Our guys are disappointed, I’m disappointed. We gotta find a way to right this thing,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got an NFC North opponent next week and I know they’re going to give us everything they got, they always have, and it’s going to be a heck of a test. We really got to be more disciplined, be more consistent in order to try and get on the right side of one of these things.”