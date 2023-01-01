Packers put up 105-yard kickoff return, pick-six in wild first quarter vs Vikings

The Green Bay Packers came into Lambeau Field against their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings holding destiny in their own hands: They win out and they will make it into the playoffs.

Well, they got off to the best start possible with some incredible plays on special teams and defense.

After the Packers had a punt blocked which led to a Vikings field goal, Green Bay was looking to bounce back, and it was dynamic return man Keisean Nixon that understood the assignment.

Nixon took a kickoff from Greg Joseph five yards into the end zone out and ran it all the way back for a 105-yard return for a touchdown to go up 7-3.

Nixon has come close to notching his first career kickoff return for a score in recent weeks but couldn’t quite go all the way. This time, though, the Packers gave him the perfect blocks and he found the seams he needed to split the tacklers and head all the way into the end zone.

But the Packers weren’t done making game-changing plays. With the Vikings facing a 4th-and-2 on the Packers’ 37-yard line, they opted to go for it. The decision didn’t work in their favor.

Cousins dropped back to pass and tried to find T.J. Hockenson over the middle. However, Packers cornerback Darnell Savage caught the tipped pass and immediately looked for more yards upfield.

Savage got his blockers out in front of him, scampered past a couple tacklers, and took it to the house for a 75-yard pick-six to make it 14-3.

These are the type of plays the Packers need, as the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday makes it so that Green Bay can reach the playoffs with a win over Minnesota this week and one against the Detroit Lions in Week 18.