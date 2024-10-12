Packers’ Romeo Doubs says he regrets skipping practices and meetings, which led to suspension

If Romeo Doubs had another shot, he says, he would have done the right thing.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver missed two practices last week and reportedly was upset about his role with the team.

The missed practices prompted the team to suspend him for its game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

But Doubs showed regret while speaking with reporters Friday.

“I absolutely wish I would’ve handled things differently,” he said.

Doubs said he had “some things going on mentally” away from the field but that he did not “feel comfortable getting too deep into that.”

“I’m just thankful that I’m still here. It’s a great staff, great players and great support,” he said.

Doubs admitted he needs to “communicate better” with the team. When asked if his absence was due to being upset with his role, he said, “No comment.”

Either way, he does seem to have learned a lesson.

“It’s a great offense here. Got some ballplayers in our room. … It’s much bigger than just obviously me individually finding my role. In this league, it’s just winning football games.”

Doubs is coming off a big season with the Packers. During the postseason, he caught 10 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in two games. In the 2023 regular season, he hauled in 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, with a crowded receiver room, he’s made just 12 catches for 169 yards in four games this season.

Christian Watson is sidelined for the foreseeable future, so perhaps Doubs could see more work. But the Packers will still be feeding Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

Green Bay hosts the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

