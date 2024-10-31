Packers star running back AJ Dillon gets special shoutout at Trump rally in key battleground state

Former President Donald Trump was joined by two Green Bay Packers stars at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night as the campaign trail continues to heat up in the battleground state just days away from the election.

Hall of Fame quarterback and Packers legend Brett Favre spoke at Wednesday night’s rally, where he likened Trump to his former team.

“Much like the Packers organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner,” Favre said. “The United States of America won with his leadership.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not appearing on the stage but in the front row was another Packers star, running back AJ Dillon.

Dillon, who was sidelined before the start of the 2024 season with a neck injury, received a special shout out from Trump.

“Also with us is another Green Bay football phenom, running back – you may know that name Quadzilla, the Quad Father – AJ Dillon. I got to meet him backstage. Get healthy soon AJ, get healthy.”

BRETT FAVRE RIPS JOE BIDEN FOR ‘GARBAGE’ COMMENTS, SAYS ‘IT WOULD BE INSANE’ TO VOTE KAMALA HARRIS

Trump went on to praise Dillon, calling him a “seriously good-looking athlete.”

Other notable sports figures made an appearance in the swing state to campaign for Trump on Wednesday, including WWE legend Hulk Hogan – a longtime supporter of Trump – and former NASCAR star Danica Patrick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wisconsin will be a critical swing state in Tuesday’s election.

Trump told voters Wednesday, “If we win Wisconsin, we’re going to win the whole thing.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.