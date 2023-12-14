Packers vs Bears: The NFL rival that started with a shutout in 1921

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is a story that includes shutouts, ejections, cheeseheads and champions.

Born from a 20-0 win in 1921, and further fueled by the first ejection in NFL history, the Packers and Bears remain one of the oldest rivalries in professional football.

Why are the Packers and Bears rivals?

The rivalry began in the earliest years of the NFL. The two teams first went head-to-head on Nov. 27, 1921. The Chicago Bears, which were named the Staleys at the time, beat the Packers 20-0 in their first matchup.

Shutting out a team during the first competition against one another will naturally brew a rival, so it’s no wonder the two teams are at odds. And a few years later, on Nov. 23, 1924, the rivalry deepened when the first ever NFL ejection occurred.

The Bears’ end Frank Hanny and Packers’ tackle Tillie Voss were both ejected from the game when punches were thrown. In addition to these two pivotal moments instigating the teams, they are both part of the NFC North.

Who has won more Super Bowls between the Packers and Bears?

In terms of Super Bowl wins, the Packers have a fairly large lead over the Bears.

So far, the franchise has won four Super Bowls, including the first two in the history of the NFL. In 1966, the Packers beat Kansas City in the first ever Super Bowl and in 1968 they defeated the Oakland Raiders. The championship trophy was named after the Packers coach, Vince Lombardi, who led the Packers win the championships.

The Packers also won the Super Bowl in 1997 and again in 2011. The Bears, however, have secured one Super Bowl for their franchise, which was won in 1986 against the New England Patriots.

How many times have the Packers beat the Bears?

At the start of the rivalry, the Bears were the stronger of the two teams. In more recent years, the Packers have dominated the Bears offense and defense. The teams have met on the field over 200 times, and the Packers have won the last nine straight games against the Bears since the end of 2023.

“The Bears haven’t been very good in the last ten years,” said lifetime Packers fan, Bob Hird, to Fox News Digital. “They haven’t had a lot of memorable games.”

The Bears only secured five wins against Packers former quarterback Aaron Rodgers during his time with the organization.

“I do look forward to the Bears games every year, though, because they’re normally fun, cold weather, Midwest games that appeal to the football fan in me,” Hird said. “I love the history of the rival, because you can feel the energy is different from the teams and in the stands for Bears vs. Packers games.”

What are “cheeseheads?”

“Cheeseheads” are the dedicated fans of the Packers. They often show up to a packed Lambeau Field wearing cheese hats atop their heads while they cheer on their team.

Bears fans are also dedicated to their NFL team, as they regularly pack the Solider Field parking lots with all the well-known football fixings during pre-game tailgates. Fans erupt for the Bears fight song, “Bear Down, Chicago Bears,” can often be heard ringing throughout the stadium.