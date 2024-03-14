Padres acquiring White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Pitcher Dylan Cease’s name has been linked to trade rumors for quite some time.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported the long-awaited trade for the right-handed pitcher had been finalized.

Cease, who has spent his entire major league career with the Chicago White Sox, is expected to join the San Diego Padres.

The White Sox will receive multiple prospects in exchange for Cease, according to multiple reports. Cease, 28, had somewhat of a disappointing season in 2023, finishing with a 4.58 ERA after receiving the second most AL Cy Young Award votes in 2022.

However, Cease has performed well during spring training this year. His ERA sits at 2.16.

He is one of just five pitchers to log 200 strikeouts each of the past three seasons. Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman, Aaron Nola and Corbin Burnes are the others.

Chicago is coming off a down year, finishing 2023 with a 61-101 record. The team made several notable front office changes, including promoting assistant general manager Chris Getz to lead the franchise’s baseball operations.

Cease will likely be one of the top pitchers in the Padres starting rotation, alongside Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

The Padres open the 2024 MLB season later this month with a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea.

