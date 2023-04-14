Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr rips three home runs on cusp of MLB return

On the cusp of completing an 80-game PEDs suspension, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. smashed three home runs during Thursday night’s Triple-A game.

Tatis, who is on a rehab assignment with the Padres’ El Paso Chihuahuas, tied the team’s record for home runs in a game after he hit three homers during Wednesday night’s win over the Albuquerque Isotopes, the El Paso Times reported.

The first came at the bottom of the second with El Paso leading 3-0. He hit a 451-foot bomb down center field to improve the lead to five.

His second came in the fourth inning, traveling 418 feet, followed by another in the eighth to improve the score to 19-4.

In addition to the three home runs, Tatis went 5-for-6 with a double and eight RBIs. He also tied the team record for hits and RBIs in a game, according to the report.

Tatis will be eligible to rejoin the Padres next Thursday after completing an 80-game suspension handed out Aug. 12 after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

He claimed he had “inadvertently” taken medication, in order to treat ringworm, that contained Clostebol, which is a banned substance.

Just last week, Tatis was called out by Sacramento pitcher Kade McClure after hitting a solo home run.

“Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension,” McClure tweeted in response.

Tatis is hitting .478 with a 1.673 OPS in six games.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.