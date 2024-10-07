Padres’ Jurickson Profar robs Mookie Betts of home run, stuns Dodgers fans

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar stunned Los Angeles Dodgers fans in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday night.

Mookie Betts hit a long drive to left field off Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish. Profar tracked the ball to the short fence in the corner of Dodger Stadium. Profar leaped and caught the ball in the face of about a half dozen fans who reached for the would-be home run ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Profar came down with the ball but didn’t show it to the umpires immediately. Instead, he talked a little bit of trash to the fans he stole the ball away from. One man even gave the Padres player some props for making an incredible catch.

“That was one of my wishes all the time,” he told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal in a mid-game interview, “I want to rob a home run. And I did it in a playoff game. It was awesome.”

PHILLIES’ NICK CASTELLANOS DELIVERS WALK-OFF HIT TO DEFEAT METS IN NLDS GAME 2

San Diego had a 1-0 lead at that point in the game. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run off Jack Flaherty to get the game started.

The Padres were looking to tie the series after losing Game 1 to the Dodgers, 7-5, on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run in the first playoff game of his career. He was 2-for-5 in the win. Profar was 0-for-3 in that game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.